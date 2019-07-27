Robert Griffin should return in time for season opener despite fracture

AP

An X-ray revealed a “small fracture” in Robert Griffin III‘s right thumb, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports.

Griffin will miss some time, giving sixth-round pick Trace McSorley more reps, but Griffin is expected back in time for the season opener, per Hensley.

“Everything you have been through will make you stronger,” Griffin tweeted.

Griffin hit his thumb on the helmet of a defender near the end of Saturday’s practice.

The Ravens will have to sign another quarterback with Lamar Jackson and McSorley now the only available quarterbacks in camp.

Griffin, 29, has not started a game since 2016, but he saw limited action in three games last season.