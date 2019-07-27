Seahawks bring back DeShawn Shead, add Jawaun Johnson

Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks have reunited with veteran defensive back Deshawn Shead.

The team announced Saturday they have re-signed Shead to their 90-man roster and added undrafted free agent linebacker Jawaun Johnson. To make room for the additions, wide receiver Caleb Scott was waived/injured and linebacker Emannuel Ellerbee was placed on injured reserve.

Shead spent the first six seasons of his career with Seattle after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Portland State in 2012. Initially a safety for the Seahawks, Shead moved to cornerback in 2015 and earned the starting job at right cornerback late in the season. He would become the full-time starter in 2016, starting 15 games, recording 81 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble.

The Seahawks did Shead a favor by releasing him following the 2017 season after his contract tolled following a lengthy stay on the PUP list the previous year due to an ACL tear. Shead signed with the Detroit Lions in free agency and – after initially being released and returning to the team – appeared in 12 games last season.

Shead had a visit with the New Orleans Saints earlier this week before returning to Seattle.

Johnson, undrafted out of TCU, took part in Seattle’s rookie mini-camp as a tryout player.

Scott opened camp on the non-football injury list. Ellerbee appeared to be injured following a collision in the team’s first practice of training camp on Thursday.