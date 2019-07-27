Sony Michel cleared to practice

Getty Images

Patriots running back Sony Michel‘s stint on the physically unable to perform list was a short one.

Michel has been cleared to practice after starting camp on PUP while he recovers from a knee injury.

A first-round draft pick who got plenty of playing time as a rookie last year, Michel had arthroscopic knee surgery during the offseason. Michel had a knee injury in training camp last year that caused him to miss the entire preseason, so it’s likely that the Patriots will take it easy on him in camp this year.

Last season Michel led the Patriots with 209 carries for 931 yards.