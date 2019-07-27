Still no sign of Trent Williams in Washington

Getty Images

Three days ago, Washington coach Jay Gruden said that he expects left tackle Trent Williams to show up shortly. As of Saturday, there’s still no sign of Williams in Washington.

“We expect him here shortly,” Gruden said on Wednesday. “Right now, there are some things he has to work out individually, personally, with his agent . . . whatever that may be.”

Whatever that may be is believed to be Williams’ lingering concerns regarding the manner in which the team handled the benign growth/tumor on his head. He reportedly wants out; the team apparently continues to believe that, in time, he’ll change his mind.

Gruden told reporters on Saturday that he hasn’t heard from Williams. Also on Saturday, the team officially placed Williams on the reserve/did not report list. When and if he reports remains to be seen. The fact, however, that he has stayed away from the organization all year long suggests that he won’t be blinking any time soon.