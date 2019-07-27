Trysten Hill carted off during first practice

Getty Images

The Cowboys drafted Trysten Hill with high hopes. Now, they are hoping his injury isn’t serious.

The second-round choice — the Cowboys’ top choice after trading their first-round pick to the Raiders for Amari Cooper — was carted off with an unknown injury during Saturday’s practice. It was the team’s first practice of training camp.

Hill made 71 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and six sacks in his career at Central Florida. Before he even played his first game, Hill was tabbed as the best under tackle that defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli has had in Dallas.

Defensive passing game coordinator Kris Richard declared Hill to have “generational-type athleticism.”