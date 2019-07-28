A.J. Green expected to miss 6-8 weeks

AP

The Bengals’ season starts six weeks from today, and wide receiver A.J. Green may not be ready to go.

Green has torn ligaments in his left ankle and will likely miss six to eight weeks, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Given that the best-case scenario is Green being healed just in time for the opener, it seems unlikely that he’ll be on the field.

That’s a big blow to the Bengals, as they were hoping Green would bounce back from his worst NFL season. In 2018 Green missed seven games and finished with career-lows in catches (46) and yards (694).

Green, who turns 31 this week, has been hoping for a new contract, but the Bengals may not be inclined to give him one if his health continues to be a concern. Heading into his contract year, Green got hurt at a bad time.