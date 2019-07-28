Alex Smith is closely involved with Washington’s quarterbacks

Getty Images

Washington quarterback Alex Smith‘s contract guarantees him $15 million this season even though he won’t be playing. But he’s still working.

Coach Jay Gruden told reporters on Sunday that Smith has attended every quarterback meeting during training camp.

“I think he’s just a calming influence for them,” Gruden said of Smith. “He’s very supportive for each individual guy, he’ll get on them when he needs to get on them a little bit, in a fun-loving kind of way but he’s just a great presence to have in the quarterback room and we obviously welcome it whenever he wants to come in here.”

Smith was praised for his work in 2017 with then-rookie Patrick Mahomes, even though Smith was helping Mahomes take Smith’s job. He can make similar contributions to Washington’s quarterbacks, especially rookie Dwayne Haskins. Even if Haskins’ progress ensures that Smith will never play for Washington again.