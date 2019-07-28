Baker Mayfield lets his receivers hear it during practice

Getty Images

Some quarterbacks opt to call out teammates publicly. One quarterback on Saturday chose to call out teammates privately. But loud enough that it was heard publicly.

Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield reacted to a failed scramble deal by screaming at his receivers — including the ubiquitous (but for some reason still regarded as taboo) F bomb.

Coach Freddie Kitchens was fine with Mayfield’s reaction.

“I don’t know if they responded to him or not, but yeah, I expect my quarterback to get everybody on the same page,” Kitchens said, via Cabot. “That’s what I want.”

That’s what quarterbacks are supposed to do — on the practice field, on the playing field, on the sidelines wherever. It part of the quasi-management nature of the gig. Quarterbacks show leadership by always inspiring teammates and holding them accountable, when needed.

A college quarterback at Alabama, Kitchens admits he did the same thing with his teammates.

“I think you could ask some of my friends and ask them,” Kitchens said. “Probably too much.”

Mayfield, and all quarterbacks, needed to be ready to do it exactly as much as it’s needed. And to do it within the confines of the team, not during radio interviews or press conferences or wherever else that involves complaining to outsiders about members of the team.