Cardinals release Matt Longacre

Matt Longacre‘s stay with Arizona was a short one. The Cardinals announced Sunday they have released the linebacker four days after signing him.

Longacre’s departure came a day after the Cardinals activated Brooks Reed from the physically unable to perform list.

Longacre had 5.5 sacks for the Rams in 2017 but injured his back late in that season and ended up losing his starting job last year. He was a healthy scratch after the Rams traded for Dante Fowler.

Longacre, 27, has played 38 career games with eight starts. He made 57 tackles and 6.5 sacks in his four seasons with the Rams.