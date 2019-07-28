Chad Thomas gives heckling fan the finger

Getty Images

In the coming season, the Browns will try to show everyone that they’re No. 1. Cleveland defensive end Chad Thomas showed a different No. 1 to a heckling fan on Sunday.

Via multiple reports, Thomas flashed the middle finger at a fan who yelled at Thomas to hustle. Coach Freddie Kitchens addressed the situation after practice.

“If I have talked to him about it, that is going to stay between us,” Kitchens said. “Of course, Chad Thomas, as you guys see, he is very emotional, a passionate guy. I want those guys to play with passion, but he is also a young guy so he has to understand and develop a sense of when to move on. I think he will learn. That is a great learning experience for Chad. Chad is going to be a good football player. He is doing well, but he is a young guy, and our young guys we need to keep bringing along and showing them the way.”

Kitchens declined to elaborate on the consequences of the gesture.

“Anything he does, we are going to talk about it and you guys are not going to know what we talk about,” Kitchens said. “I told you guys back before that discussions that I have with the players that play for me will never be advertised in the public. You know what? I made a statement on it, and that is what it is. I do not know what else to say.”

If Thomas had done something like that during a game, the NFL would have imposed a significant fine. It’s unclear what the Browns will do to Thomas. It is clear, based on Kitchens’ comments, that the team doesn’t plan to announce its intended approach.