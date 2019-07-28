Chiefs owner had “frank conversation” with Tyreek Hill

AP

The Chiefs have made it clear that they are trusting wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and hoping there’s not another incident which demands a league investigation.

So Hill was back on the practice field this weekend, and his bosses seem content with that.

According to Adam Teicher of ESPN.com, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said that the team never considered any penalties beyond suspending him from offseason activities while the league investigated. The NFL said it would not punish Hill for the incident between him and his fiancée, of which there are tapes of them discussing the injuries to their son. Hill wasn’t charged with a crime by local authorities.

Hunt said he spoke with Hill recently about his return.

“It was a very frank conversation talking to him about his responsibility as he comes back to be a Kansas City Chief,” Hunt said.

For now, that means going back to football as normal, and he was back to making the kind of plays they’re used to seeing in Saturday’s practice, catching deep balls to the cheers of the crowd.

“Whenever you go out there on Sundays, it’s about stuff you did in training camp,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “It’s about that hard work, that dedication you put in each and every day. You saw that today. We had a great practice to start it off, and I think we’re going to keep building as the training camp goes on.

“The whole offense was really rolling and we were really connecting on a lot of deep balls. . . . It’s obviously good to get out there and get those reps and get those big passes completed. That’s a big part of our offense.”

And as long as you’re willing to confine the conversation to football, that’s undoubtedly true.