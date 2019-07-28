Colts add Keith Ford to running back group

Getty Images

The Colts made a change to their running back group on Sunday.

The team announced the signing of Keith Ford to the 90-man roster. Aca’Cedric Ware was waived to make space for Ford in Indianapolis.

Ford signed with the Bills after going undrafted last year and spent most of the season on the practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster for two games at the end of the year and ran 21 times for 79 yards while catching three passes for 21 yards.

Ware signed with the Colts this year after being passed over in the draft. He played at USC in college.

Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines, Jordan Wilkins, Jonathan Williams and Spencer Ware are also on hand at running back, although Ware is currently on the physically unable to perform list.