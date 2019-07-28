Dalvin Cook is ready to run the ball as much as the Vikings want him to run the ball

AP

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook showed incredible promise during the first four games of his rookie season. A non-contact ACL tear against the Lions changed everything.

Cook, plagued by other injuries in 2018, is now healthy and ready to contribute as much as the team wants him to contribute.

“I was brought here to do a job, and my job is to carry the football as many times as they want to hand it to me,” Cook said Saturday, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “I was just unfortunate enough [to have] some injuries and some bumps in the road. But now that I’m having fun, back to being me, however many times [quarterback] Kirk [Cousins] drops back and hands me that football, I’m going to show enough, run it as hard as I can.”

Cook’s current health and past performances have created anticipation that he could carry the ball 20 times per game. Coach Mike Zimmer prefers not to focus on that.

“Let’s do what we need to do to win and not worry about who gets the carries or how many yards they get,” Zimmer said, via Tomasson.

But Zimmer clearly wants more running, and the revised offensive coaching staff is designed to do just that. Whether it’s Cook or someone else, the ball will be moved on the ground more than it was last year.

And as to Cook, it’s easy to be optimistic while healthy. But durability remains one of the most important abilities of an NFL running back. The best running backs avoid getting injured, either because that’s how their bodies are constructed or that’s how they run the ball, by avoiding needless contact and evading big hits.

Cook has the skills to move the chains. This year, he needs to show that he can be available to do it, every week.