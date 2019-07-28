Devin Singletary sees plenty of first-team reps

AP

The Bills are loaded at running back, with LeSean McCoy and Frank Gore leading the way. But a rookie is getting plenty of chances to show what he can do.

Via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com, Devin Singletary got “a ton” of first-team reps at practice on Sunday.

A third-round pick (74th overall) from Florida Atlantic, Singletary was picked high enough to be regarded as a potential factor in 2019. With capable running backs available in every round, the higher a guy is picked, the more likely that the team has immediate plans for him.

McCoy’s age, production in 2018, and $6.175 million salary in 2019 makes him the ongoing target of speculation that, eventually, a pay-cut ultimatum could be coming. If Singletary, who will make a total of $3.8 million in four years, shows he can get it done, there’s still a chance McCoy could be done, or at least could be squeezed to take a lower salary for the coming season.