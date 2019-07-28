Giants sign two wide receivers

Getty Images

The Giants lost Corey Coleman for the season to a torn ACL, Sterling Shepard for a shorter stretch with a thumb injury and Golden Tate is facing a four-game suspension to open the year, so the team needed some reinforcements for their wide receiver corps.

They worked out several wideouts on Saturday and signed a pair of them to the 90-man roster. T.J. Jones and Amba Etta-Tawo were signed after the workout.

Jones was a 2014 sixth-round pick by the Lions and played 42 games for Detroit after missing his rookie season with a shoulder injury. Jones caught 64 passes for 814 yards and four touchdowns in those appearances. He also saw time as a returner with the Lions.

Etta-Tawo spent time with the Giants last year, did a stint on Houston’s practice squad and played for Birmingham in the Alliance of American Football.

Coleman was placed on injured reserve and kicker Joey Slye was placed on waivers in corresponding moves.