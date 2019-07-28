Jabaal Sheard will “miss some time” with knee injury

Getty Images

The Jim Irsay jinx already may be kicking in for the Colts.

Colts coach Frank Reich said Sunday that defensive end Jabaal Sheard, who has started every game the last two seasons, is “going to miss some time” due to a knee injury. It’s not known whether that means he’ll miss time including games that count.

“We’ll continue to evaluate that,” Reich said. “[I] don’t know exactly how much time [he’ll miss].”

Via Colts.com, Sheard practicing on Thursday but didn’t return the next day due to swelling and soreness in his knee.

Reich said the injury isn’t season-ending. It remains to be seen whether it’s season-delaying for Sheard.