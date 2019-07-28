Joey Bosa: I’m where I want to be after injury-plagued 2018 season

Getty Images

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa has avoided injury through the first few practices of training camp and that’s a nice change of pace from last year.

Bosa hurt his foot early in camp last year and what was initially deemed a minor injury wound up keeping him out for the first nine games of the regular season. Bosa finished the year with 5.5 sacks in seven games, but said he “didn’t have the same power, the same strength” once he returned from the injury.

Now, though, Bosa said he’s back to full strength and ready to turn the page to the coming season.

“I don’t know if it makes me a better player that I have a messed-up foot — well, it’s not messed up, but you know what I’m mean — but going through that, I think I would have had an unbelievable year last year, and I would have added on this year. . . . I was frustrated last year, but it’s over now,” Bosa said, via ESPN.com. “I’m here at camp. It’s a new year and I’m ready to go. I’ve had a great offseason. It was a tough process working to get back to where I was, but I did, and I exceeded it. So I’m where I want to be.”

The Chargers defense held up well without Bosa last season, but the chances of returning to the playoffs this year would be helped by a full year from their top pass rusher.