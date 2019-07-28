Jon Gruden wants Derek Carr using his legs more

Getty Images

We’ve seen several quarterbacks skilled at running with the ball enter the NFL in recent years, but Derek Carr has not been on the list.

Carr has run 148 times for 413 yards over the course of his career, but head coach Jon Gruden thinks that’s an area where the quarterback can make some strides. Gruden has instructed defensive backs to jump some routes during practice in order to force Carr to consider making plays with his feet rather than his arm.

“Derek is a lot more athletic than people think,” Gruden said, via the San Jose Mercury News. “Hopefully we can get some more scramble, second-reaction offense.”

Carr said the Raiders gave up too many sacks last year, but “they weren’t all on the offensive line” and that he feels able to move through his progressions more quickly now that he’s in the same offense for a second season. After spending the offseason restocking the wide receiver group, we’d guess that running the ball will remain a last resort for the quarterback once the team moves beyond the practice field.