Le’Veon Bell keeps getting pulled for drug tests

AP

New Jets running back Le'Veon Bell said upon reporting to camp that he’s up for 500 touches this year.

He may have that many drug tests, at his current pace.

Via Dennis Young of the New York Daily News, Bell has been pulled out of two straight practices so he could provide a urine sample.

He missed a half-hour of Friday’s practice but returned, and missed the final 45 minutes of Saturday’s practice. Coach Adam Gase said he expected some degree of it since Bell wasn’t at Jets OTAs.

“Since he wasn’t here in the spring, they have to do everything now,” Gase said. “You guys don’t see it all the time. You know, in the season sometimes we can be out at practice where a guy gets pulled off. It happens a lot in OTAs, you know, guys will come out late because they’ve got to do that.”

Bell was suspended two games in 2014 after he was charged with marijuana possession and a DUI. In 2016, he was suspended four games for missing a test.