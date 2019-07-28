Lions running low on healthy defensive linemen

AP

The Lions have 14 defensive linemen on their 90-man roster, but only four of them were on the field when Sunday’s practice came to an end.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports that four linemen left the session early. Da'shawn Hand grabbed at his left elbow after getting hurt while taking part in a drill and Austin Bryant departed with an arm injury of his own. Mitchell Loewen and John Atkins also went to the back early, although Birkett reports its unclear if they were injured or overtaxed by extra work on a hot day.

Trey Flowers, Darius Kilgo and Damon Harrison haven’t been cleared to practice yet and the newly signed Mike Daniels wasn’t participating on Sunday. A'Shawn Robinson, Jonathan Wynn and Romeo Okwara were also on the sideline when practice got underway.

It remains to be seen if Hand or Bryant will miss extended time. If so, Daniels likely won’t be the last new addition to the group this summer.