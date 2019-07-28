Mike Daniels: 13 teams called me, I wanted to play for Matt Patricia

Getty Images

Mike Daniels heard from nearly half the league after he was cut by the Packers last week, but it didn’t take him long to pick his next team.

Daniels quickly signed with the Lions once he became a free agent, and he said at training camp in Detroit today that he chose the Lions over 12 other suitors because he wanted to play for Detroit head coach Matt Patricia.

A defensive end who had played his entire seven-year career with the Packers, Daniels said Patricia coaches the way Daniels wants to be coached, and he’s now glad he got cut because he sees Detroit as the perfect place for him.

“Coach Patricia,” Daniels said. “He’s a genius.”

Patricia and Daniels have never worked together before, but Daniels is glad to be coached by Patricia now.