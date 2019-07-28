Morgan Moses wears Trent Williams’ jersey

Getty Images

Trent Williams‘ relationship with the organization might be “totally fractured,” but his bond with his teammates is as strong as ever.

Morgan Moses stood in for Williams on Sunday, showing up to his interview wearing Williams’ jersey. Moses pretended he was Williams when he answered questions, too.

“I miss my guys. I miss the Hogs. I miss Brandon [Scherff] and Morgan,” Moses said, playing the role of Williams, via NFL.com. “It’s about that time, man. Get ready for these guys.”

Washington misses Williams, a seven-time Pro Bowler.

“I miss him,” Moses said. “Well, see, my most wanted shirt wasn’t ready yet, so I had to opt out for the jersey.”

Moses reports that Williams is “doing good” and working out, and readying himself for the season. The question remains: Will Williams play this season, and if so, where?