No timetable for Derrick Henry’s return from lower leg injury

Titans running back Derrick Henry remained out of practice on Sunday and there’s no word on when he might be able to get back into action.

Henry was spotted in a walking boot after missing a couple of days of practice. Head coach Mike Vrabel said on Friday that Henry was “day to day” to return to action, but his answer was a bit different on Sunday.

Vrabel said that there was no timetable for Henry’s return from the lower leg injury. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is not worried about the issue being a concern over the long term, but it does sound like a good chance that he’ll be out of practice for the near future.

Dion Lewis, David Fluellen, Jeremy McNichols, Dalyn Dawkins and Alex Barnes will get a bit more work as long as Henry is out of the lineup.