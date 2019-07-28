Orion Stewart carted off with apparent knee injury

AP

Buccaneers safety Orion Stewart was crated off the field during Sunday’s practice with an apparent right knee injury, Eduardo Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Stewart was covering tight end Cameron Brate in an 11-on-11 drill when their legs got tangled. Stewart landed awkwardly, rolled to the ground out of bounds and grabbed his knee in obvious pain.

Stewart was working with the second team.

The Bucs signed Stewart as a free agent in the offseason after he played for San Antonio in the Alliance of American Football during the spring.