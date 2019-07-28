Panthers activate Torrey Smith

Getty Images

The Panthers activated linebacker Jermaine Carter and receiver Torrey Smith from the physically unable to perform list after the players passed physicals.

Both players were working their way back from knee injuries.

Linebacker Brandon Chubb is the Panthers’ only remaining player on the PUP list.

Smith, 30, had career lows in catches (17) and yards (190) in his first season in Carolina. He played 11 games and started six.

He will compete for a role at the position along with Chris Hogan, Jarius Wright, Aldrick Robinson and Rashad Ross, while D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel will receive most of the targets.