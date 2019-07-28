Parris Campbell makes “I’m-gonna-be-a-stud-receiver plays”

AP

The Colts are gushing about Parris Campbell already, not trying to temper their excitement about the rookie receiver.

Campbell made two plays that “wowed” everyone, including the head coach.

“Did you see those?’’ Colts coach Frank Reich asked rhetorically Sunday, via Mike Chappell of cbs4indy.com. “There were a couple of really nice ones down there.’’

Campbell, a second-round pick, scored two touchdowns in red zone drills. His juke froze cornerback Jalen Collins, allowing him to get free for a touchdown from Jacoby Brissett on Campbell’s first score. On the other, Campbell made a diving catch in the left corner of the end zone.

“That just puts an exclamation point on it,’’ Reich said. “The two plays he made in the red zone today weren’t hybrid, gadget slot receiver-type plays. They were legit NFL I’m-gonna-be-a-stud-receiver plays. Ran two phenomenal routes, made two big plays in the red zone. Everything we’ve seen so far has been a very positive sign.’’

Campbell ended his work day prematurely, though, with ice on his right leg after experiencing tightness.

The Colts had the defensive rookie of the year in 2018 in linebacker Darius Leonard, while offensive guard Quenton Nelson earned All-Pro honors and received votes for offensive rookie of the year. So Campbell might not be a bad bet for offensive rookie of the year.