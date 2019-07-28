Raiders release running back Chris Warren III

Getty Images

Hard Knocks producers already have a somewhat surprising employee termination to televise nationally in the first episode.

Chris Warren III led the Raiders in preseason rushing last year before landing on injured reserve. He has now landed on the waiver wire.

The Raiders have released Warren, replacing him with running back James Butler.

The son of a former NFL running back with the same name, Warren averaged 5.0 yards per carry and gained 292 yards in the 2018 preseason, after arriving undrafted from Texas. Butler, undrafted out of Iowa in 2018, has bounced on and off the Oakland roster and practice squad.

Warren’s father, Chris Warren II, spent 11 seasons in the NFL, racking up 7,696 rushing yards and 57 total touchdowns.

The Raiders are expected to make rookie first-rounder Josh Jacobs their workhorse tailback in 2019.