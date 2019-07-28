Report: Trent Williams’ relationship with team “totally fractured”

Getty Images

Washington officials keep saying they expect Trent Williams to show up.

There’s no indication from his direction that will be happening soon, if at all.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com, the relationship between Williams and the team is “totally fractured,” and that Williams doesn’t intent to play for them again.

Williams is reportedly displeased with the way the team handled his medical situation this offseason. He had a benign growth/tumor removed from his scalp, and their handling of it has apparently destroyed his trust.

Of course, the team could obviously use one of the best left tackles in the game, and his teammates haven’t forgetten him.

Via J.P. Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com, right tackle Morgan Moses showed up to do interviews today wearing Williams’ jersey, a clear sign of support.