Robby Anderson picking Hines Ward’s brain at Jets practices

AP

The Jets brought Hines Ward in as a coaching intern for training camp and his presence has been a positive for wide receiver Robby Anderson.

Anderson called Ward a “great resource” and said that the former Steeler great has been doing all he can to help Anderson improve as he heads into his fourth season.

“I’m picking his brain,” Anderson said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “He’s telling me more than I’m asking him. He’s staying on top of me, just trying to find ways to get me better each and every way.”

Anderson has been an effective deep threat for the Jets over his first three years with the team, but could use some more refinement in his overall game. Ward was a strong route runner and blocker, which are a couple of areas where he might be able to help Anderson take a step forward in 2019.