Saints sign Patrick Omameh

The Saints have signed offensive lineman Patrick Omameh, his agents, Neil Schwartz and Jonathan Feinsod, announced Sunday night.

Omameh worked out for the team earlier in the day.

Omameh opened last season with the Giants and started six games at right guard before injuring his knee. The Giants eventually released him.

He landed with the Jaguars, who put Omameh at left guard for the final five weeks of the season.

That was Omameh’s second stint with the Jaguars, and he also has spent time with the Bears, Buccaneers and 49ers since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2013.

He has appeared in 67 games, with 56 starts, the past five seasons.