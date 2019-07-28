Saints working out Patrick Omameh on Sunday

Getty Images

The Saints will take a look at a potential addition to their offensive line group on Sunday.

Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports that veteran Patrick Omameh will work out for the team.

Omameh opened last season with the Giants and started six games at right guard before hurting his knee. He was eventually released by the Giants and landed with the Jaguars, who put Omameh at left guard for the final five weeks of the season.

That was Omameh’s second stint with the Jaguars and he’s also spent time with the Bears, Buccaneers and 49ers since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2013.

The Saints are also set to meet with former Lions running back Theo Riddick as they look at ways to round out their roster ahead of the 2019 season.