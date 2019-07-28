Sean Lee playing special teams

Getty Images

Sean Lee hasn’t played special teams since his second year in the league. He’s now in his 10th season, and he’s playing special teams again.

“I am just trying to help anyway I can,” Lee said Sunday. “I like being on the field. I want to try to make an impact. You can make a lot of plays on special teams, hopefully plays that can change a game.

Having an impact anyway I can, that’s my goal.”

Lee, 33, returned to the Cowboys on a reduced salary and will move to strongside linebacker with Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith now entrenched as the Cowboys’ top linebackers. Damien Wilson was the team’s strongside linebacker last season and started seven of the 16 games he played, getting 27.93 percent of the defensive snaps. Wilson left in free agency.

In his new role on defense, Lee volunteered to play special teams.

“I said, ‘I am trying to get out there and play. You need depth in special teams,'” Lee said. “That is part of being a linebacker, being able to play a lot of those positions. Making myself available is what I tried to do.”