Sheldon Rankins unlikely to get on field during training camp

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins is the only player on the Saints’ physically unable to perform list and he could stay on the PUP list into the regular season.

Saints head coach Sean Payton said on Saturday that training camp is likely “a little early” for Rankins to return to action after tearing his Achilles in the playoffs. Payton did not offer a guess about when the time would be right for a Rankins return.

“If I had a game I could give you, I’d give you that game,” Payton said, via NOLA.com. “Hopefully it’s earlier than later. But meanwhile, you’re counting on everyone else to step up, including the inside players.”

Remaining on the PUP list would rule Rankins out for the first six weeks of the regular season, although it seems it will be a while before the Saints know if that’s the best course of action.

Malcom Brown, David Onyemata, Sylvester Williams and Ziggy Hood are the inside players who will be filling roles up front while Rankins continues the recovery process.