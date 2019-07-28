Todd Gurley to reporters: “Stop putting this bad energy on my knee”

Getty Images

The Rams launched training camp on Saturday. After being held out of team drills during the offseason, running back Todd Gurley participated. After practice, he had a request for reporters who have asked Gurley, coach Sean McVay, and even quarterback Jared Goff about Gurley’s knee.

“Y’all have got to stop putting this bad energy in my knee, man,” Gurley said. “Just let it be.”

They won’t, and shouldn’t, let it be, because the knee was an issue throughout 2018. Given multiple reports of an arthritic component, it quite likely will be an issue going forward.

“It’s good,” Gurley said of the knee after the first practice. “Just out here doing what I do. Obviously, I’m about to go do some recovery after this and just get ready for the next day.”

So is he eager to show everyone that the knee is fine?

“I’m not eager doing this,” Gurley said. “I don’t have to prove anything to nobody. I have been doing this for years now. So, it’s the same stuff every year.”

But it really isn’t, because last year was the first year that the torn ACL from 2014 seemed to affect in a significant way Gurley’s performance and availablity. Still, despite the plea to end the “bad energy” on his knee, Gurley said he’s not frustrated about the constant reports regarding it.

“I don’t entertain stuff,” he said. “When you entertain stuff that’s when you start letting stuff get to you, you start being emotional. And it’s the Internet, right? How serious can you take the Internet? I mean for some people it’s their job. I mean, let them do their job. You do your job. My job is to play football. Your job is to write and report. So, I don’t take it anyway. I don’t feel no way about it. You’ve got to have a story, you’ve got to have something to talk about. It’s the offseason so it is what it is.”

The days of dismissively referring to “Internet reports” presumably ended once the Internet became the primary source of all sports-related news and analysis. Really, if things like this don’t emerge on the Internet, where would they come from?

It’s “the Internet” that brought items like Gurley’s trainer confirming that there’s an “arthritic component” in the knee. It’s also the Internet that provided the platform for Jay Glazer, who is as plugged in as anyone when it comes to NFL matters, to explain that the knee is indeed “a concern.” And it was McVay who acknowledged that the knee — which according to Rams radio analyst Maurice Jones-Drew bothered Gurley all year — has “wear and tear.”

So, yes, it was an issue in 2018. Common sense suggests that, given the position Gurley plays, it more probably than not will be an issue again in 2019. But it’s no surprise that he’d rather not dwell on it, because what good will that do? He needs to simply do whatever needs to be done each and every day, so that he can give maximum effort on game days. And if the knee at some point hampers him, Gurley and the Rams will have to deal with it.