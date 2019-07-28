Tyreek Hill: I have to work on my life skills

Getty Images

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill spoke to reporters at training camp on Sunday and one of the questions he faced was about his conversation with team owner Clark Hunt.

Hunt said that he had “a very frank conversation” with Hill when the wideout rejoined the team after the NFL announced he would not be suspended for child abuse allegations or the language he used toward his child’s mother in an audio recording of the couple discussing their son’s injuries. Hill did not offer any details of that conversation, but said “I have to work on my life skills” by way of referencing the message Hunt sent.

Hill said he was unaware that a recording of his conversation with Crystal Espinal existed until it went public and said his language, which included telling Espinal she should be terrified of him, was “very disrespectful.” He added that he wouldn’t want anyone talking to his little sister, daughter or mother like that.

In response to a question about a reference to punching his son in the chest during the taped conversation, Hill said that “would probably refer to me teaching my son how to box” while wearing boxing gloves but otherwise steered clear of details about anything related to the incidents that led authorities to remove the boy from the care of his parents earlier this year.

Hill closed the session by saying that he’s “growing as a person every day” and thanking the Chiefs, their fans and the NFL for welcoming him back.