Vincent Testaverde signs with Bucs

Getty Images

Vincent Testaverde, the son of former Buccaneers quarterback Vinny Testaverde, signed with Tampa Bay on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The younger Testaverde tried out for the Bucs at their rookie minicamp after going undrafted.

After a year at Texas Tech backing up Patrick Mahomes and a transfer to Miami (following in his father’s footsteps), Testaverde transferred to Albany, sat out the 2017 season, and started eight games in 2018.

He threw for 1,714 yards and 11 touchdowns in his lone year at Albany.

The Buccaneers made Vinny Testaverde the first overall choice of the 1987 draft.