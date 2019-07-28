Washington denies Trent Williams’ relationship with team is fractured

Getty Images

Washington denied a report from earlier Sunday that Trent Williams‘ relationship with team president Bruce Allen was fractured beyond repair.

“That report is 100 percent false,” Tony Wyllie, Washington’s senior vice president of communications, told NBCSportsWashington.com.

Williams is holding out of training camp.

Washington signed free agent Corey Robinson and has worked out Donald Penn. It is playing Ereck Flowers at left tackle in Williams’ absence.

Washington signed Flowers to play left guard.

Williams, a seven-time Pro Bowler, reportedly is upset with the way the team handled his medical situation this offseason. He had a benign growth removed from his scalp.

Washington, though, needs Williams.