Alfred Morris returns to the Cowboys

Getty Images

The Cowboys aren’t going to wait around for Ezekiel Elliott.

Running back Alfred Morris has returned to Dallas after a one-year stint in San Francisco. His agents, the Katz Brothers, have confirmed to PFT that Morris has agreed to terms with the Cowboys.

The move comes on the same day that Morris visited the Saints.

A stellar rookie with Washington in 2012 who was overshadowed by Robert Griffin III, Morris racked up 1,613 rushing yards that year, a career high.

Morris started five games with the Cowboys in 2017, who lost Elliott to a suspension for six games. The best game that year from Morris came on a Thursday night against Washington, when Morris rushed for 127 yards on 27 carries.

The not-so-subtle message to Elliott from the Cowboys is this: We’re moving forward. Still, there’s a fundamental difference between Morris and Elliott from a skill standpoint.