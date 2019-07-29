Baker Mayfield: Odell Beckham does things I’ve never seen before

Getty Images

Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham paid quarterback Baker Mayfield a compliment in June when he said he has to adjust to the quarterback’s arm strength because it “is completely different” than anyone he’s played with in the past.

Mayfield has had to do some adjusting as well. Mayfield has learned that Beckham can make plays with defenders “draped all over him” and those plays lead to Mayfield returning the compliment in the wide receiver’s direction.

“He can do things I’ve never seen before,” Mayfield said, via Albert Breer of SI.com. “The pure talent is unreal. As we grow chemistry together, it can be pretty special. He makes my job easy. I’m happy to be able to be at camp with him and get better every day.”

Mayfield said that he believes he is a “much better” quarterback than he was at the end of last season and Beckham’s arrival is one of the reasons why people expect the Browns to be a much better team in 2019 than they’ve been in some time. If they pull that off, the mutual admiration society will only get bigger.