Bills sign TE Kyle Carter

Getty Images

The Bills have been dealing with some injury issues at tight end in training camp and the team moved to add a healthy player to the group on Monday.

The Bills announced that they have signed Kyle Carter to the 90-man roster. They cut linebacker Jawan Foggie to create space for Carter.

Carter played three games for the Vikings in 2017 and spent time on the practice squad in Buffalo last year. He’s also spent time with the Seahawks and Giants since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

Tyler Kroft has not been on the field yet this summer because he’s recovering from a foot injury. Dawson Knox and Jason Croom have both gone down with hamstring injuries in practice.