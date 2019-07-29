Bucs take Jack Cichy off PUP list

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are getting a linebacker back on the practice field on Monday.

Jack Cichy was placed on the physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp and the team announced on Monday that he has been cleared to start working with the rest of the team.

Cichy tore his ACL last October and was rehabbing the injury during the offseason program. It was the latest in a line of injuries for Cichy that limited him to seven games at Wisconsin in 2016 and caused him to miss the entire 2017 season.

Cichy, a sixth-round pick last year, saw most of his time on special teams before getting hurt last year. He had four tackles in six appearances.

Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul and quarterback Nick Fitzgerald are on the non-football injury list for the Buccaneers while linebacker David Kenney and safety Justin Evans remain on the PUP list.