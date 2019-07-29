Bud Dupree: It’s fun to play out final year of contract

Getty Images

There was some question heading into the offseason about whether the Steelers would pull their option on linebacker Bud Dupree‘s contract for the 2019 season, but they ultimately decided to let Dupree play out the year with a $9.2 million salary.

A contract extension remains a possibility, although General Manager Kevin Colbert suggested that the team will wait to see if Dupree can continue turning “effort into more production” this year before making any long-term decisions. Some might feel pressured to be in that situation, but Dupree said that he finds it “fun” to have a chance to prove himself this year.

“For one year, I’m going to go out and do my thing,” Dupree said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I’m going to prove [myself]. I’m going to help the team and not be selfish. Even though it is a contract year, I can’t be selfish. I have to make sure I am doing stuff that’s beneficial toward the unit as a whole and keep my hair on fire and keep playing to the best of my ability for the team, not only for myself. I’m out here, so it is what it is. I’m going to play my best. I’m going to do my best for them, and whatever happens happens.”

Dupree had 42 tackles, 5.5 sacks, a forced fumble and an interception return for a touchdown last season.