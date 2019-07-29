Cowboys continue to “monitor” free agent Eric Berry

Getty Images

The Cowboys are taking a wait-and-see approach to their safety position.

They continue to insist that they are good with Xavier Woods and Jeff Heath as their starters again. But executive vice president Stephen Jones admitted this spring that the Cowboys had heard from teams offering them a safety.

So they are keep their options open.

One of those options is Eric Berry. He visited the Cowboys in March but remains unsigned.

Vice president of player personnel Will McClay said Monday the team continues to “monitor” Berry but added the Cowboys feel good about their current safeties.

“We really believe in Xavier Woods and Jeff Heath and the depth that we have,” McClay said on 1310 The Ticket, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com.

The Cowboys signed veteran George Iloka and drafted Texas A&M’s Donovan Wilson in the sixth round for depth purposes.

Berry, 30, has played only three regular-season games and one playoff game the past two seasons combined. He made the Pro Bowl five of his first seven seasons and was voted All-Pro three times.