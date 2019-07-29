DeShawn Shead says he’s finally fully healthy again in return to Seahawks

Getty Images

It’s been nearly two-and-a-half years since Seahawks defensive back Deshawn Shead sustained a torn ACL in a playoff loss to the Atlanta Falcons. After re-signing with Seattle on Saturday following a year with the Detroit Lions, Shead says his knee finally feels back to 100 percent.

“Man, I feel night and day better,” Shead said. “From even over a year ago. Starting at the beginning of last season my knee was still kind of, I would get kind of sore after practice, or you could see the limitations during the game. It wasn’t until later on in the season last year to where I started to feel normal again. And this offseason I actually got to train instead of rehab. There’s a big difference.”

Shead appeared in only two games for the Seahawks in 2017 while coming back from the injury. He spent the first three-plus months of the season on the physically unable to perform list before returning for the last two games of the year. Due to the extended stay on the PUP list, Shead’s contract tolled for the 2018 season, meaning he would remain under contract with Seattle for the following year despite only having signed a one-year deal to remain with the team the year before. Instead, the Seahawks released him to allow him the shot he should have had at free agency.

“For them to be able to release me and have an opportunity to go out there and look for a contract was actually a sign of respect so I definitely respected that,” Shead said.

Shead signed a one-year deal with the Lions and appeared in 12 games for the team last season. However, the knee continued to be a nagging annoyance until the latter stages of the season. It’s something he now believes to finally be in the rear-view mirror.

“I do feel all the way back, I don’t think twice about my knee, my breaks, in and out of breaks, I’m more elusive, my speed is back. So, now it’s just putting it back on the field, putting it back on the field, getting back to it, and do what I know,” Shead said.

Added head coach Pete Carroll: “He came out here on the field the other day and he looked great, he looked as good as he’s ever looked. Quick and strong and fit and in shape. … I’m thrilled that he’s back with us and thrilled for him that he was able to get back physically, because he had a serious injury that he played with but only late in the year did he start to pop out of it and really start to gain some confidence that he could do stuff in a normal fashion.”