Doug Pederson “pleasantly surprised” by Jordan Howard

Getty Images

When the Eagles traded for running back Jordan Howard and then drafted Miles Sanders in the second round this offseason, it added to the uncertainty about how the workload will be divvied up in the backfield this season.

An answer to that question may be coming to the surface in training camp. Eliot Shorr-Parks of WIP reported that Howard is “dominating carries” with the first team offense and other reporters have sent similar dispatches from the team’s practices this month.

Howard’s bid for a lead role has likely been helped by the fact that head coach Doug Pederson has been “pleasantly surprised” by what Howard brings to the table.

“I think watching him, for me I’m standing behind the offense and just watching his vision, how he can make a back-door cut,” Pederson said at a Monday press conference. “He’s a bigger back, so he’s able to kind of pad level down and — he’s powerful. He can push a pile, things like that that kind of — it’s hard to see sometimes on tape. But just standing back there watching, he has a good feel for the running back spot.”

Pederson said that Sanders is “continuing to improve” and the team has Darren Sproles, Corey Clement and others on the roster, but it looks like Howard may be in line for the first crack with the first team.