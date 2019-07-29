Duke Johnson’s agent meets with Browns

AP

The agent for Browns running back Duke Johnson was in Cleveland on Monday, chatting with General Manager John Dorsey and assistant G.M. Eliot Wolf before practice.

“It’s all internal,’’ agent Drew Rosenhaus told Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “We’ll keep it between us.’’

Dorsey told Cabot the Browns’ stance has not changed: They have no intentions of trading Johnson. Johnson asked for a trade after the Browns signed Kareem Hunt, who will miss the first half of the season while serving a suspension.

Johnson, who sat out the voluntary offseason work after requesting a trade, injured his hamstring early in camp. He is rehabbing, watching practice with Hunt from the sideline.

Hunt remains on the non-football injury list with a groin issue.