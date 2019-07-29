Eric Reid will continue to kneel during anthem

Getty Images

Shortly after re-signing with the Panthers in February, safety Eric Reid resolved his collusion grievance against the NFL.

The end to that grievance isn’t going to bring an end to the action that was at the heart of the greivances filed by Reid and Colin Kaepernick in the first place. Reid told Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer that he will continue to take a knee during the playing of the national anthem.

“If a day comes that I feel like we’ve addressed those issues, and our people aren’t being discriminated against or being killed over traffic violations, then I’ll decide it’s time to stop protesting,” Reid said. “I haven’t seen that happen. . . . We’ve got to keep fighting. Got to keep agitating. Got to keep making sure that we put pressure on the people who make the laws, and the decisions, in this country.”

The Panthers signed Reid early last season without any promise to stand during the anthem and Reid’s decision to kneel was not met with any rebuke from team owner David Tepper.