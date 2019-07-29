Freddie Kitchens: Myles Garrett has aspirations to be more, “can be more”

Getty Images

Myles Garrett has 20.5 sacks in 27 NFL games so far. He made his first Pro Bowl last season.

It isn’t good enough for the Browns defensive end, who seeks defensive player of the year and All-Pro honors this season.

The Browns, too, believe the 2017 No. 1 overall pick has even more in him than what he has shown.

“Myles is good, but Myles has aspirations to be more and I want him to be more because he can be more,’’ Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

Garrett already has said he is excited to have more freedom in the Browns defense this season after former defensive coordinator Gregg Williams limited him to two moves.

Garrett is motivated, too, judging by his reaction on Twitter after NFL Network revealed him as the 49th-best player on its top 100 voted on by NFL players. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was No. 50.

“Lowest I’ll ever be again,’’ Garrett wrote.

“I think he was just No. 49 in the Top 100, which kind of pissed him off,’’ linebacker Christian Kirksey said. “He’s definitely working, and he’s going to get everything he wants.

“We’re all working on being defensive player of the year. I think that’s everybody’s mindset, but Myles can definitely do it. He has all the attributes. He’s a guy that can learn fast. He’s physically fast and strong.’’