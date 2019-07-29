Jalen Ramsey comfortable being entertainer, as well as player

AP

After making a big entrance into training camp, Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey wants to make sure all eyes stay on him.

Ramsey admitted as much Sunday, saying he considers himself an “entertainer” as well as a football player.

″I’m serious about my craft. I’m serious about football, of course, but at the same time, I’m going to have fun,″ Ramsey said, via John Reid of the Florida Times-Union. ″I’m going to be an entertainer as well as a football player. If I can bring awareness just to the game of football, the game that I love, and have more people watching like people who just watch HaHa Davis, like comedy, and they get to crossover and they see, ‘Oh, who is this?’ And now they’re watching training camp and football. I love that. This is the game I love, I want to bring as much attention to it as I can.″

Davis was the hype man who popped out of the armored car with a bullhorn to announce Ramsey’s arrival at camp last week, saying it was “Time to get that money.”

Ramsey had already declared that he wasn’t giving the Jaguars any hometown discounts when it’s time to negotiate, and it seems clear he’s intent to build his brand on and off the field.

″We are humans. We like to have fun at the end of the day,″ Ramsey said. ″We like to enjoy ourselves. Live life. Be light-hearted. Have fun, don’t wake up serious. For the haters, don’t wake up hating. You can’t hate all your life. Just be blessed. There are people who didn’t get to wake up this morning, for real. I’m not trying to get all serious, but for real, be blessed and thank God every day and just live your life like that.″

If he stays healthy, cashing in will be inevitable, whether it’s in Jacksonville or elsewhere. And when that happens, Ramsey will be in an even better mood.