Jameis Winston is “maybe ahead” of where Bruce Arians wanted him to be

AP

The question of whether the Buccaneers will thrive in 2019 depends largely on whether new coach Bruce Arians can get the most out of quarterback Jameis Winston. So far, Arians like what he’s seen.

Asked by reporters on Sunday whether Winston is where Arians wanted him to be at this point in camp, Arians said, “Maybe ahead.”

So what stands out?

“Consistency — it’s just solid,” Arians said. “He is seeing the kitchen sink on defense. Some guys let him down on that last interception. That was where the ball needed to go, it was just a bad route.”

Arians added that the consistency dates back to the offseaon program.

“He’s gradually getting a better understanding of when to get the ball out of his hand,” Arians said. “We’ve got to do a better job of protecting him in some of these drills, so he can read it out.”

Arians has said that the main thing Winston needs to do is stop throwing the ball to the other team. With the guidance of one of the league’s top quarterback whisperers, Winston may be getting ready to do just that.